Pool Cottages for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
34
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
30
Municipality of Corinth
19
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
22
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$660,964
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground …
$472,342
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

