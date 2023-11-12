Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Corinthia Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
70
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
63
Municipality of Corinth
54
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
35
Corinth
33
Loutraki
30
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipality of Sikyona
18
202 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000

