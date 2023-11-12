UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Corinthia Regional Unit
Residential properties for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
70
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
63
Municipality of Corinth
54
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
35
Corinth
33
Loutraki
30
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipality of Sikyona
18
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
16
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
13
Municipal Unit of Velos
13
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
6
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
6
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
5
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
5
Municipal Unit of Vocha
5
Xylokastro
4
Municipal Unit of Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
3
Velo
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
202 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
7
4
260 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
4
2
296 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
5
2
125 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
6
200 m²
3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
3
304 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
5
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
4
2
259 m²
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
3
2
227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
8
4
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
134 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
1
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Property types in Corinthia Regional Unit
apartments
houses
Properties features in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL