  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
34
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
30
Municipality of Corinth
19
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
22
30 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$375,748
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$268,212
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 6…
$939,369
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Pitsa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$824,557
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$939,369
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$516,653
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Luxury maisonette of 135sqm for sale - Sea view - In 3 levels - Ground floor consists of a…
$377,545
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$761,933
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
$346,828
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$336,393
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms…
$391,404
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$313,123
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
$122,930
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
$182,655
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$398,677
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground …
$472,342
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Rozena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Rozena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

