Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
257
Pallini Municipal Unit
133
Kassandra Municipal Unit
126
Municipality of Nea Propontida
25
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
This modern 4-bedroom villa is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion …
$469,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$335,265
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$240,702
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$420,492
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$150,869
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$365,310
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$229,624
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This custom built country haven offers a peaceful rural lifestyle conveniently close to all …
$390,273
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Varvara, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette …
$100,031
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$480,546
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$676,619
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$91,849
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$187,874
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$186,668
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway with a…
$318,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Sem…
$240,273
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette…
$949,917
