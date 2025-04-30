Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
257
Pallini Municipal Unit
133
Kassandra Municipal Unit
126
Municipality of Nea Propontida
25
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Stunning new home in Halkidiki with this stunning stone-built complex of gated homes. This s…
$449,555
