  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
257
Pallini Municipal Unit
133
Kassandra Municipal Unit
126
Municipality of Nea Propontida
25
24 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$626,246
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$365,310
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 46 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$165,784
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$391,142
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$357,616
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$357,616
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$394,211
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$391,142
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$198,311
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,813
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,558
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$391,142
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$396,622
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$357,616
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$480,546
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 46 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$155,423
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$219,186
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$991,556
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

