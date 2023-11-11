Hotels for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€850,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Hotel 21 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€335,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 4 390 m²
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4390 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
€2,20M
Hotel 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 390 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
€2,20M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises located in the Agia Triad district in the suburb of Sa…
€530,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 525 m²
For sale building with an area of 525 sq.m. and which consists of a basement of 160 sq.m. an…
€590,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 280 m²
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
€310,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€1,30M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Hotel with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 270 m²
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
€400,000
Hotel with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 770 m²
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
€2,10M

