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Investment property in Central Macedonia, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
19
Pallini Municipal Unit
11
Kassandra Municipal Unit
8
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21 property total found
Investment 120 m² in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
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Investment 120 m²
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Villas in Halkidiki (Greece) European Golden Visa through Real Estate Guara…
$514,498
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Investment 330 m² in Nea Potidea, Greece
Investment 330 m²
Nea Potidea, Greece
Area 330 m²
Fantastic investment opportunity in Halkidiki, Greece! This 330 square meter building in Kas…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Investment in Kallithea, Greece
Investment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rental apartments for sale in the popular seaside town of Kalithea with a fabulous location!…
$505,806
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TekceTekce
Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Two apartments for sale in the thriving town of Hanioti with sea views and a natural environ…
$345,058
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Investment in Kallithea, Greece
Investment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A well-presented 3-bedroom & loft townhouse for sale in Halkidiki situated 350m from the bea…
$157,879
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Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 homes (240 M…
$1,07M
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Investment in Kalandra, Greece
Investment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Superb offer this ideal opportunity with a prime BEACHFRONT location in a quiet area yet clo…
$11,97M
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Investment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Investment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
$1,30M
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Investment in Paliouri, Greece
Investment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Detached house for sale in a prime location close to the finest beaches of Kassandra near Pa…
$436,859
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Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Great opporunity in the thriving town of POLIHRONO with these 6 apartments + 2 shops for sal…
$862,149
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Investment in Kallithea, Greece
Investment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Amazing block of apartments plus a shop for sale in the thriving town of Kalithea. The block…
$1,52M
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Investment 440 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Investment 440 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
$860,452
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Investment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Investment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
$3,73M
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Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Shop for sale in a prime location in the town of Hanioti Halkidiki with great rental income.…
$237,489
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Investment in Kallithea, Greece
Investment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these homes (460 M o…
$756,733
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Investment in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
The property is a stunning building in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene …
$1,31M
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Investment 850 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 850 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
$6,54M
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Investment in Kriopigi, Greece
Investment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land for sale in the seaside town of Kriopigi, with building opportunity.  The land is 360 s…
$152,187
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Investment in Paliouri, Greece
Investment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury with …
$2,39M
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Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
$763,229
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Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
GREAT INVESTMENT!!  Apartment complex in Polihorono on 3 floors with 390 m of living area id…
$488,009
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