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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
1524
Aradippou
663
Oroklini
201
Kiti
138
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12 properties total found
Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Nice agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, build…
$63,378
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Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$56,464
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Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village of Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$44,941
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus We…
$240,306
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Full-floor apartments in a new residence, in a prestigious area, near the beach, Larnaca, Cy…
$377,623
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$410,795
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$259,997
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Property types in Larnaca District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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