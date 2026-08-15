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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
1524
Aradippou
663
Oroklini
201
Kiti
138
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11 properties total found
Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$56,464
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Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village of Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$44,941
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2 bedroom apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
The OLEA RESIDENCE complex is limited to the location of Gechitkale, which is the most acces…
$128,064
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Tochni, Cyprus
Apartment
Tochni, Cyprus
Land in Tochni village in Larnaca in Z1 zone, with 0.6 % cover ratio, building density 0.6 %…
$518,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$202,798
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces near the sea, Maroni, Cyprus We…
$445,041
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$730,124
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$177,810
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Property types in Larnaca District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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