  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
1221
Aradippou
357
Aradhippou
189
Oroklini
106
88 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
New gated residence at 800 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with te…
$228,862
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
$364,939
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus A small …
$474,106
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments with parking spaces close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious and …
$202,855
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the th…
$247,432
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Ground floor luxury one bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$105,480
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$260,071
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Ground floor one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos - Nicosia provin…
$144,976
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus The project will consist of 2 separa…
$182,268
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
$591,319
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
A lovely ground floor apartment in Mackenzie area in Larnaca for sale! The apartment is full…
$735,630
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
two-bedroom ground floor in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 80 sq.m. covered areas 10 sq.m…
$110,109
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$730,124
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Petrou an…
$358,234
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Sotira - Famagusta province, on the 2nd floor of an apartm…
$150,148
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the fir…
$125,124
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Columbia are…
$366,939
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Ground floor luxury one bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$114,436
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence with gardens and a swimming pool near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We off…
$261,632
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$200,775
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
$627,623
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer an apa…
$228,226
Leave a request
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom new whole floor apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 87…
$248,774
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
$169,167
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ne…
$339,404
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
$587,683
Leave a request

