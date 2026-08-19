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Apartments for sale in Maroni, Cyprus

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1 BHK
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12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$150,468
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
In the picturesque village of Maroni, near Larnaca and just a short walk from the azure coas…
$428,069
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1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$202,553
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$187,507
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in the picturesque village of Maroni, this villa is a real oasis of comfort and priv…
$799,324
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1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$190,979
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$150,468
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
In the picturesque village of Maroni, near Larnaca and just a short walk from the azure coas…
$462,778
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1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$173,617
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A beautifully presented 1-bedroom apartment available in the charming village of Maroni, off…
$202,553
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$458,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces near the sea, Maroni, Cyprus We…
$445,041
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Properties features in Maroni, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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