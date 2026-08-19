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Apartments for sale in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

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Dromolaxia
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10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$297,044
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2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$273,747
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1 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$203,854
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2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
An amazing brand new apartment in Meneou area, Larnaca. The property is in a private resort …
$247,898
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$343,639
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1 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$279,571
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$625,710
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This charming 3 bedroom villa, located in the picturesque village of Meneu, near Larnaca, is…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$725,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in the picturesque and quiet village of Kiti, this residential complex embodies the …
$331,991
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Property types in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

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