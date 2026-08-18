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Apartments for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

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7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$625,710
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$224,533
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$401,796
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$725,689
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