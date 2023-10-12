Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
218
Kiti
7
Dromolaxia
5
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 117 sq.m. covered i…
€560,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
€125,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
€500,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€170,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€305,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€206,000

Property types in Larnaca

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir