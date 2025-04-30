Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
1221
Aradippou
357
Aradhippou
189
Oroklini
106
88 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
New gated residence at 800 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with te…
$228,862
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
$514,941
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus A small …
$474,106
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments with parking spaces close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious and …
$202,855
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$260,071
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus The project will consist of 2 separa…
$182,268
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
$591,319
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence in a historic area, close to the beach and the city center, Larnaca, Cypr…
$237,307
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$730,124
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with pa…
$120,153
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to the beach, Larnaca, Cypru…
$177,691
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Small complex of villas in Livadia, Cyprus We offer villas with parking spaces and barbecue…
$453,564
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence with gardens and a swimming pool near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We off…
$261,632
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$234,064
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca,…
$389,821
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments with …
$1,44M
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$200,775
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
$627,623
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer an apa…
$228,226
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
$197,654
5 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with pa…
$696,990
2 bedroom apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence close to a highway, Pyla, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spaces. Com…
$239,265
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ne…
$339,404
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
5 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
$587,683
3 bedroom apartment in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, C…
$486,338
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$940,311
