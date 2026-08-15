Penthouses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Penthouses for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
131
Aradippou
68
Oroklini
12
Kiti
3
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283 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$208,525
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$482,517
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$421,900
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$305,975
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$322,140
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$461,907
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$457,058
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Modern Elegance – 1-Bedroom Apartment The one-bedroom apartment is designed for those who va…
$406,514
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Introducing a Premium Penthouse in Aradippou – High-End Living at Its Finest Located in one …
$283,621
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Experience the perfect blend of elegance and convenience in this stunning luxury apartment, …
$224,533
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kalavasos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Two-bedroom penthouse located near the Zygi roundabout, midway between Limassol and Larnaca,…
$342,812
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 2
Brand-new 2-bedroom penthouse, unit 207 on the 2nd floor of a contemporary residential build…
$331,019
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale announcement: a two-bedroom penthouse with a roof terrace located on the fifth floor.Th…
$476,780
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, Designed with comfort and conven…
$342,709
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Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 6/6
3-Bedroom Apartments The elegant three-bedroom apartments offer a perfect balance of space, …
$772,377
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Introducing a stunning new development in the prestigious high-end area of Aradippou, where …
$313,165
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury project with front sea view located at 100 meters from the Mackenzie beach in one of …
$795,606
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
An announcement about the sale of a two-bedroom penthouse located on the second floor.The pr…
$366,975
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 5/5
2 Bedroom Apartment – Central Urban Living Near Finikoudes The 2-bedroom apartments offer we…
$503,356
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 3
Brand-new 2-bedroom penthouse, unit 305 on the 3rd floor of a contemporary residential build…
$313,597
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
2-Bedroom Apartment – Space, Comfort & Flexibility The two-bedroom apartment is designed for…
$534,276
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 3
This 2 bedroom flat nestled within the thriving residential landscape of Aradippou and seaml…
$319,404
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/2
This 2- Bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Livadia area in Larnaca with this exce…
$330,295
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
The 2 bedroom penthouse offers generous interiors and a versatile layout that adapts perfect…
$365,058
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Penthouses in Drosia Hill, Larnaca Perched on the top floors of a contemporary re…
$450,778
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 4/4
Occupying the top level of a premium low-rise building, this exceptional 3-bedroom penthouse…
$398,766
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Coastal Living Steps from the Sea Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View and Spacious V…
$592,254
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 4/4
Four-Bedroom Apartment – Contemporary Family Living in the Heart of Larnaca The four-bedroom…
$603,943
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Floor 4
Brand-new 3-bedroom penthouse, unit 401 on the 4th floor of a contemporary residential build…
$383,285
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development. Designed with comfort and conven…
$304,892
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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