Penthouses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
€380,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
€495,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
€270,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with lake view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with lake view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Full-floor apartments in a new residence, in a prestigious area, near the beach, Larnaca, Cy…
€363,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with terraces. T…
€350,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 7 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a luxury du…
€1,50M
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€800,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€328,886
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 13
€1,47M

