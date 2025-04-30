Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

47 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
This penthouse is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,51M
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences offer stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex merges contempo…
$1,83M
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This apartment is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,04M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$662,236
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$664,791
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$707,657
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
These residences offer stunning living spaces facing the sea. The modern complex combines co…
$931,798
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$370,366
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
$770,761
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/5
2 bedroom penthouse for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$785,393
Room 4 rooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$749,876
3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
$1,30M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$659,528
3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Li…
$1,29M
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$693,656
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$644,829
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$626,036
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$795,570
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$680,439
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, …
$1,27M
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$719,677
Room 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$649,892
3 room apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$1,02M
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,14M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provinc…
$769,872
2 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$731,879
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$732,617
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$4,69M
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
$767,019
