Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
831
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
757
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
319
Yermasoyia
132
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 974 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
This building is located in the heart of the highly sought-after Germasogeia neighborhood, i…
$702,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
This prodject located in a thriving location, a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tour…
$680,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A luxury project comprising of 9 apartments in a residential area surrounded by all amenitie…
$466,968
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover the luxury of urban living at this exclusive complex in Potamos Germasogeia, one of…
$1,17M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is a block of 8 high quality residential apartments, situated in the quiet and p…
$384,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This residential complex is located in the exclusive location of Agios Athanasios, with a be…
$467,014
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is a residential development located in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, close to two…
$411,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
It is a high-end development in a beautiful, quiet residential area of Agios Athanasios Lima…
$252,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A brand-new sea view development located in a quiet residential area of Agios Athanasios clo…
$276,029
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/4
An exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios Athanasios.…
$576,158
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 656 m²
New project in Agios Athanasios area in Limassol. It is one of the most desirable residentia…
$5,91M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located in one of Limassol's most sought-after districts, this exclusive residential complex…
$754,863
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
A brand new complex in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project comprises of 8 units.  Key Fe…
$562,749
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Discover refined living in a prestigious neighbourhood of Agios Athanasios with this exclusi…
$538,042
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
The 12 floors of the beach residence hold a total of 14 apartments of varying sizes, all car…
$2,94M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A brand new complex in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project comprises of 8 units.  Key Fe…
$317,849
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This architectural masterpiece redefines luxury living in the heart of Limassol, blending so…
$2,07M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Gated community nestled on the hills of Limassol, designed for those seeking the perfect bal…
$587,788
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/26
Bold, iconic and luxurious, the Tower has raised the bar and set new standards in urban arch…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a furnished apartment …
$589,999
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 5
$4,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the area of Agios Athanasios with a garden and panoramic sea…
$915,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We of…
$1,67M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
A luxury complex is located in the heart of Limassol, Agios Nicolaos. Close walking proximit…
$631,527
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
An exceptional contemporary residential complex with large swimming pool and beautiful lands…
$641,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Luxury Living in Germasogeia Village, Cyprus Discover an exclusive luxury apartment block i…
$347,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
Situated in the prime locale of Potamos Yermasoyias, stands as an epitome of luxury living o…
$681,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 9
Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Limassol – Dassoudi Area Overview An extraordinary mixed-us…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go