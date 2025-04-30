Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

14 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
$520,142
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We …
$391,245
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$603,365
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
$1,69M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$497,548
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
$1,30M
Leave a request

