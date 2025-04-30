Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/4
An exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios Athanasios.…
$576,158
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning new private estate of apartment residences, offering a modern and truly luxurious…
$1,37M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing new project: a modern residential development featuring 21 stylish apartments, o…
$329,199
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 11/17
Strict adherence to building regulations, high-quality, proven building materials, transpare…
$971,460
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Project is located at an elevated location, nestled within beautiful surroundings and panora…
$806,806
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury residential complex located in the Germasogeia tourist area of Limassol, 700 meters…
$1,48M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
Project a quiet hillside on the eastern side of Limassol. Its prime location on an elevated…
$3,96M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
It is exclusive residential project nestled in the serene neighborhood of Agios Athanasios. …
$378,705
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning new private estate of apartment residences, offering a modern and truly luxurious…
$1,32M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
This exquisite project located in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol. S…
$549,287
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Cozy 3 bedroom fully furnished apartment in a gated residential complex in quiet place of Ge…
$603,732
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 5/5
This 3 bedroom penthouse is situated in Potamos Germasogeia, close to the tourist area with…
$1,65M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
New Residential Complex with exceptional design and perfect layouts Consist of only 5 cozy a…
$1,36M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This beautiful penthouse apartment with private roof garden is located on the seafront area …
$505,282
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
Located a stone’s throw from the azure waters of the Mediterranean, just off Limassol’s main…
$768,907
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/4
Indulge in an extraordinary living experience at our exquisite block of apartments, perfectl…
$1,78M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Penthouse in Prestigious Papas Area Experience the epitome of modern elegance in thi…
$2,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms Penthouse with roof garden for relaxation and barbecue. Ideally located for quick…
$833,150
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Newly designed residential complex for investment or happy family living. Located Potamos Ge…
$1,44M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/4
It is a new luxury project located in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project consists of th…
$1,54M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
New complex, located in Potamos Germasogeias - one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol…
$1,92M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
Sale of 2 bedroom penthouse with roof garden and private pool. Situated in the urban area of…
$548,847
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 8/17
Limassols world-class seafront development, in ultra-desirable coastal Limassol in Cyprus, w…
$3,75M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Enjoy the best of both worlds with serene village life and quick access to the vibrant coast…
$504,940
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
The private gated complex with private secured parking with remote access, landscaped green …
$1,92M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
An exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios Athanasios.…
$482,854
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a new, luxurious estate of apartment residences. Offering a choice of studio, 1 and …
$987,925
