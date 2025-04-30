Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
831
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
757
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
319
Yermasoyia
132
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
59 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a furnished apartment …
$589,999
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We of…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer…
$694,670
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, 350 meters from the beac…
$676,185
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus The residence features a pa…
$632,142
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
$6,11M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment wi…
$474,106
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
$674,936
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer comfort…
$457,725
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus The resi…
$572,156
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer new apartment…
$379,496
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residence with a swimming pool at 400 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus …
$717,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
$579,463
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
$520,142
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 27
New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cypru…
$1,67M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus W…
$895,716
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer t…
$423,849
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa in a prestigious area, Germasogeia, Cypru…
$609,107
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 8
Gated residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas at 75 meters from the sea, Agios Tycho…
$3,03M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Lima…
$262,620
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 8
Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol…
$1,25M
Leave a request

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go