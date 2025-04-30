Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
831
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
757
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
319
Yermasoyia
132
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences offer stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex merges contempo…
$1,83M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
$6,11M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This apartment is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$664,791
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences feature stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex blends contem…
$2,31M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus The resi…
$572,156
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/5
2 bedroom penthouse for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$785,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
$254,870
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$644,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$626,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$795,570
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
$520,142
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$260,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$236,144
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 8
Gated residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas at 75 meters from the sea, Agios Tycho…
$3,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 21
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the sea, Ger…
$1,11M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beac…
$884,241
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$4,69M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
$603,365
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
These residences offer breathtaking sea-facing living spaces, The modern complex combines co…
$991,738
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
$1,66M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$839,163
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$654,339
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the small residence building in the calm area of Limassol wi…
$664,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$1,51M
Leave a request

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go