Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
831
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
757
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
319
Yermasoyia
132
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go