Studios for Sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Luxury Living in Germasogeia Village, Cyprus Discover an exclusive luxury apartment block i…
$200,878
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
All apartments offer breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and the city. Thoughtful …
$384,454
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
This high-end Studio apartment is located in the heart of Germasogia, Limassol. It consists …
$301,866
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex located in Limassol, at  a privileged location only 200m from the  beach. Gated …
$392,975
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$340,285
