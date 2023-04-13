UAE
Hide
Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial real estate in Cyprus
503 properties total found
New
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business.…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
PRIME LOCATION Offices in the City Center, under full renovation!!The Building is under Full…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
330 m²
€ 1,200,000
The facility (commercial building) is located in the city center. It consists of three rooms…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 250 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business with an area of 1250 square meters.m In Limassol. The facility has solar p…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 325 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 1325 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 600 m²
€ 5,190,000
For sale business of 1600 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 371 m²
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 4371 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. Currently, …
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 490 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 1490 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
226 m²
€ 1,636,800
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
900 m²
€ 2,500,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
116 m²
€ 1,071,137
For sale business of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sol…
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
148 m²
€ 2,102,443
For sale business of 148 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The property is for …
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
651 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
560 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
500 m²
€ 595,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
