Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus

Commercial real estate in Cyprus

hotels
16
offices
125
shops
102
503 properties total found
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business.…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
PRIME LOCATION Offices in the City Center, under full renovation!!The Building is under Full…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39…
Shopin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
330 m²
€ 1,200,000
The facility (commercial building) is located in the city center. It consists of three rooms…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 250 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business with an area of 1250 square meters.m In Limassol. The facility has solar p…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 325 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 1325 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Hotelin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 600 m²
€ 5,190,000
For sale business of 1600 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 371 m²
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 4371 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. Currently, …
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 490 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 1490 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
226 m²
€ 1,636,800
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
900 m²
€ 2,500,000
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
116 m²
€ 1,071,137
For sale business of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sol…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
148 m²
€ 2,102,443
For sale business of 148 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The property is for …
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotelin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
651 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial real estatein Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
560 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
500 m²
€ 595,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …

Regions with properties for sale

Greater Nicosia
Limassol
Pafos
Paphos
Larnaca
Strovolos
demos agiou athanasiou
Nicosia Municipality
demos mesa geitonias
koinoteta agiou tychona
demos kato polemidion
Lakatamia
demos germasogeias
Peyia
Polis
Polis Chrysochous
Chloraka
koinoteta chloraka
Xylotympou
koinoteta mouttagiakas

Properties features in Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir