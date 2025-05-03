Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Bulgaria

4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Primorsko, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a luxury house, divided into three independent apartments, in the center of Primors…
$439,911
Leave a request
Villa in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
A new two-storey house with a basement, located in the wonderful Bulgarian village of Gorits…
$191,133
Leave a request
Villa in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
For sale is a magnificent two-storey house in a residential complex with a swimming pool, lo…
$136,262
Leave a request
