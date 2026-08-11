Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Yambol
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Yambol, Bulgaria

;
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Granitovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Granitovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Description of object: 🏡 Single-family house in Granitovo, Yambol Province - Southeast Bulga…
$114,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Elhovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Elhovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description of object: For sale: a two-story solid house with a large courtyard of 6,000 m² …
$36,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yambol, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go