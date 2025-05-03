Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bulgaria

Sofia
30
Burgas
200
Dobrich
43
Sofia-City
40
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$48,064
Villa 6 bedrooms in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ В ДОМА СИ! Им…
$89,767
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
3 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
village " Sinemorets Williage " – An ideal place for those who are looking for a luxurious v…
$319,416
3 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 10 000 m²
For sale 3-storey house located in the village of Obrochishte. The house located close to Al…
$381,240
4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
$89,767
