Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Sozopol
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Our resort complex is a closed-type luxury village on the first line of the sea, with its ow…
€265,000
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished house in gated complex  with exclusive houses in…
€420,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 177 m²
Floor 2
€220,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Online tour in Zidarovo, Bulgaria
3 room house with Online tour
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present you this rural house, located in a quiet village clos…
€24,000
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury house with sea / pool view and 4 bedrooms in Sozopolis holiday complex, Sozopol We…
€1,20M
Leave a request
4 room house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€530,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
5 room house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 3
€950,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
ID29390016 Two-story villa in the Greenlife Vilas complex, 100 m from the beach Price: 189,0…
€249,000
Leave a request
House in Krushevets, Bulgaria
House
Krushevets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€85,000
Leave a request
House in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
House
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Area 330 m²
Floor 1
Luxury house located in a unique location on the first coastline. The territory of the house…
€369,600
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
Floor 4
#26781718 We offer a beautiful four-storey house on the first line of the sea in the resort …
€520,000
Leave a request
5 room house with sea view, with yard in Sozopol, Bulgaria
5 room house with sea view, with yard
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
€750,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir