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Houses for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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Chernomorets
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21 property total found
4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 177 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 31316962Two-storey house for sale in Sozopol,new town, with a yard,100 meters from the se…
$311,019
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Objektbeschreibung: ACTION to 31.12.2025! TOP PROPOSAL OF THE KREED OF THE SEA! Only now we …
$639,460
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
$461,287
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 34077566 Cost: EUR 620,000 (excluding VAT)Population: Sozopol Room: 8 Total area: 290 sq.…
$715,658
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House in Sozopol, Bulgaria
House
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Area 6 686 m²
Description of object: sells an attractive plot for resort construction in the village of Ch…
$648,949
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 32513430Total area: 260 sq mThe cost is 750 000 euroNumber of floors 3Support fee: 9780 e…
$634,858
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3 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Custom-Built Houses Near Kavatsi Beach | Olympia Villas, Sozopol IBG Real Estates is …
Price on request
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Elegance inscribed in the sea horizon In the heart of the Akladi ar…
$536,690
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/3
ID30511160We offer a house with a yard in V.S. Skalite, Chernomorets.Price: 890 000 euroLoca…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Description of object: **Elegance Inscribed in the Sea Horizon** In the heart of the Akladi…
$570,946
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Krushevets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Krushevets, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
#33891226 Price: 137,000 euros + 3% of the buyerSettlement: village Krushevets, general.Sozo…
$157,814
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2 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Description of object: This beautifully renovated house offers comfort, spacious living spac…
$437,595
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
#33022160 One-storey house for sale in Ravandinovo, with a yard,3,5 km from the sea!Price: 3…
$404,546
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 33582486Price: 1,400,000 EUR.Locality: SozopolTotal area of the house: 360 sq.m. + 212 sq…
$1,62M
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious new unfurnished "turnkey" three-story house WITHOUT maintenance fee, wit…
$424,967
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House in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
House
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 405 m²
$445,021
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/2
#33898258Price: 340,000 eurosSettlement: Sozopol, Budzhaka areaTotal area: RZP 176 sq.m., pl…
$392,458
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3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Elegance inscribed in the sea horizon In the heart of the Akladi ar…
$513,852
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/3
#33899360Price: 330000 euroSettlement: Sozopol, Budzhaka areaTotal area: RZP 162 sq.m., plot…
$380,915
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5 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story townhouse with a SEA VIEW in Budzhaka area, Sozopol.…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 522 m²
Sozopol city, Budzhaka area It is located in the center of the Budzhaka peninsula, in a quie…
$726,407
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Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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