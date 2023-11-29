UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Nesebar
Houses
Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria
villas
4
House
57 properties total found
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
150 m²
2
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
252 m²
3
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
132 m²
1
€121,500
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
232 m²
1
€101,235
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5
357 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
5
229 m²
2
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
55 m²
2
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
560 m²
6
€510,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
393 m²
House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
318 m²
2
€232,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
4
70 m²
1
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3
145 m²
2
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
350 m²
4
€363,100
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
216 m²
2
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
4
116 m²
1
€138,500
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
5
240 m²
3
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
550 m²
6
€266,700
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
245 m²
2
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
301 m²
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
200 m²
€600,300
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
251 m²
€753,900
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
199 m²
€548,412
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
138 m²
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nesebar, Bulgaria
4
2
110 m²
2
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Obzor, Bulgaria
3
1
250 m²
2
House with 2 bedrooms and 2500 sq.m. land, 18 km from nearest sandy Beach and the Sea IBG…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with Online tour
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
352 m²
4
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5
3
393 m²
2
Luxury Sea view house with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and own pool in Victoria Garden, Sarafovo Bur…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
212 m²
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
4
200 m²
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
5
1 200 m²
3
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
