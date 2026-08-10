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Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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159 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build! Modern 3-Bedroom House with Private Garden in Orizare, Only 10 km from Sunny Beac…
$241,904
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4-Bedroom House with Tavern, Garden and Panoramic Terrace in Kosharitsa IBG Real Es…
$300,495
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Description of object: This property is located in **Venid Eco Village** in **Sveti Vlas**, …
$751,841
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34087526Price: 439,900 euros Human settlement: NessebarRoom: 5Total area: 236.17 sq m, la…
$507,771
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4 bedroom house in Ravda, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house with a yard and TWO GARAGES in the village of …
$649,810
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey House with Panoramic Sea View in Venid Eco Village, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to …
$641,385
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Price: 670 000 euro.Location: Kosharitsa, municipality.NessebarRooms: 10Total area: 1200 sq.…
$965,890
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3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New houses using Fakhwerk technology, with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, in a pi…
$316,442
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33210442 Total area of the main house: 500 sq. M., Total area of the plot: 1953sq.M., …
$2,28M
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3 bedroom house in Banya, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Banya, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
House with Pool and Sea View in Banya Village, Burgas Region We are pleased to offer for sal…
$523,099
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Banya, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Banya, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Description of object: We are pleased to offer you a modern single-story new-build house in …
$515,505
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exclusive single-family house in Ravda, Bulgaria…
$244,365
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 34125970Sale of a 4-storey house with sea views in the Zora quarter on the border Sunny B…
$981,145
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious furnished three-storey house with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in a gated complex,…
$314,064
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House in Nesebar, Bulgaria
House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Description of object: In one of the most desirable and promising locations in Nessebar, rig…
$279,764
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Two-Storey Townhouse in the Center of Kosharitsa – 6 km from the Sea We are pleased…
$270,748
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
House in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
House
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
$254,298
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: We present to you a cozy bungalow with a living area of 108 m² on a s…
$221,870
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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8 bedroom House in Nesebar, Bulgaria
8 bedroom House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 4
We offer a spacious furnished four-storey house with eight bedrooms in the villa zone "Zora"…
$1,05M
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1 bedroom house in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached House with 800 sq.m. Garden Only 7 km from Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased …
$152,913
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34176850For sale is a two-storey house with a yard and parking spaces close to the sea an…
$415,544
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
House with Pool and Sea View — Sveti Vlas If you are looking for a property that you can fin…
$697,487
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
#31209186The property is located in a common plot of land with the size of 1250 sq.M.It cons…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
$139,864
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Description of object: We are delighted to present to you a beautiful single-family house wi…
$158,723
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34241740Offered for sale 2-storey townhouse in the complex Aura Houses, Kosharitsa, villa…
$284,411
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4 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/4
ID 34186480For sale a large multi-storey house with unique architecture in the villa zone of…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33377224Price: 380,000 eurosLocality: Saint VlasRooms: 4Total area: 250 sq.m.Number of fl…
$438,629
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Sea View and No Maintenance Fee in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria Area: 90 sq.m. Plot …
$130,665
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Property types in Nesebar

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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