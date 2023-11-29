Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

57 properties total found
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€170,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 3
€495,000
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
€121,500
5 room house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Floor 1
€101,235
5 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 357 m²
€370,000
5 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 2
€159,000
2 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€53,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
Floor 6
€510,760
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 393 m²
 House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 318 m²
Floor 2
€232,000
4 room house in Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
4 room house
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€88,000
3 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 2
€130,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 4
€363,100
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 2
€175,000
4 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
4 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
€138,500
5 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 3
€330,000
5 room house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 6
€266,700
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
Floor 2
€190,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 301 m²
€1,01M
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
€600,300
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 251 m²
€753,900
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
€548,412
House in Nesebar, Bulgaria
House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 138 m²
€140,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
€200,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 2 bedrooms and 2500 sq.m. land, 18 km from nearest sandy Beach and the Sea IBG…
€140,000
House with Online tour in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House with Online tour
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
€265,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Sea view house with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and own pool in Victoria Garden, Sarafovo Bur…
€430,000
Villa Villa in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 212 m²
€250,000
4 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
4 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€180,000
5 room house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
5 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 3
€580,000
Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

