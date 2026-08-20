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Houses for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Varna, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
A luxury villa is offered for sale 18 km from the city of Varna, next to an oak grove. On a …
$2,00M
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House in Varna, Bulgaria
House
Varna, Bulgaria
Number of floors 2
🏡 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Modern 2-Storey House in Forest Club near Varna We offer for sa…
$350 829
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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