Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Sofia
Houses
Houses for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Clear all
40 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Mladost, Bulgaria
135 m²
2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A house for sale in a quiet place in. Gorublyane. Year of construct…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4
4
250 m²
Bestay Property presents a terraced house in the area of Detski Grad, located 2 minutes fr…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Lozenec, Bulgaria
7
8
779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
4
3
280 m²
Bestay Property offers to your attention a detached house in its own yard. It is located nex…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
5
4
309 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious twin house in a gated luxury complex in the renowned dis…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia, Bulgaria
3
3
200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
210 m²
3/3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
450 m²
2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Lyulin 8 in a communicative place near a metro s…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
293 m²
3
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A twin house for sale near the Anglo-American School. It i…
€395,550
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
585 m²
3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
€1,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
360 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard, with security, with bath house
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
535 m²
3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury family house for sale in a gated complex with its own land…
€594,600
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard, with bath house
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
280 m²
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A house for sale in the newspaper.h. Kosanin dol in a quie…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with yard, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
260 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
5
5
728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4
4
300 m²
Bestay Property presents an amazing residential complex located at the foot of one of the ea…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Izgrev, Bulgaria
8
9
1 100 m²
Bestay Property presents a very luxury property in the Diplomatic region in Sofia. The estat…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with yard, with Service / Laundry room
Sofia, Bulgaria
4
5
477 m²
The charm of this house for sale is in its ancient architectural silhouette, large rooms and…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with Bedrooms
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
695 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a supe…
€749,999
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
4
800 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
€699,999
Recommend
Leave a request
House with Bedrooms
Mladost, Bulgaria
300 m²
Introducing everyone's dream home! A family house on 3 floors and an attic, nestled in gre…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
6
250 m²
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Bankia, Bulgaria
3
200 m²
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4
3
214 m²
The house is located near the complex "White Church". New modern architecture with a beaut…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
7
330 m²
€288,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
20
1 400 m²
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of 1400 …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
5
249 m²
€449,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
270 m²
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
9
3
600 m²
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
