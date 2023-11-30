Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bansko, Bulgaria

4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
€1,19M
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a new project of a chalet with a built up  are of…
€511,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, wa…
€65,000
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be…
€216,000
