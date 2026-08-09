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Houses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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37 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 301 m²
Description of object: **Venid Eco Village** is a closed residential complex in Sveti Vlas, …
$2,08M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury 3-Storey Townhouse with Sea View | Sun Coast Resort, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is …
$407,318
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious house with a private pool in the popular resi…
$271,239
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Description of object: We present to you a spacious and stylish two-story house in a modern …
$930,643
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
🌳 Own Garden and Royal Space: Luxury Three-Bedroom Apartment in MillenniumWe offer for sale …
$319,790
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
5 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer two-storey detached houses with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the newly built complex …
$1,39M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 32168350Sale of a three-storey house in the center of St. Vlas, with a yard of 690 sq.m. …
$450,172
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 33924196Sale of a petistorey house in St. Vlas in the Mermaid quarter.Price: €398,000Sett…
$459,407
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 30952674 Eco-house in complex Venid Eco Village Price: 600 300 euro. Location: Sveti Vlas…
$692,919
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Status Eco-Villa with Sea Panorama and Own Sauna: ECO VILLAGE LCDWe offer for sale a luxur…
$610,508
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
House with Pool and Sea View — Sveti Vlas If you are looking for a property that you can fin…
$697,487
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 30956682 Eco house with 4 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 596100 euro. Locati…
$688,071
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
#30255174Two-storey house in the center of St. Vlas 245 m2, and a yard of 1,149 m2Price: 182…
$265,486
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1 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 333799326Sale of 1/4 villa with 1 bedroom in a closed type complex "Villa Romana", in Ele…
$86,572
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House 25 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House 25 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 100 m²
$1,21M
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Your family home by the sea in St. Vlas - coziness, style and nature in one place!Good to sh…
$432,131
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33210442 Total area of the main house: 500 sq. M., Total area of the plot: 1953sq.M., …
$2,28M
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious furnished three-storey house with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in a gated complex,…
$314,064
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
$215,036
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2 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Description of object: The residential complex "VENID ECO VILLAGE" complements the overall a…
$303,575
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 30306732Luxury villa for sale with 4 bedrooms in a gated complex "Villa Romana", in Eleni…
$380,915
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2 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer two-storey terraced houses with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the newly built complex …
$298,220
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House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 1 100 m²
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a two-story detached house with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the newly built complex …
$691,259
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 30965684 eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 1 012 032 euro.Loca…
$1,17M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 844368 Euro. Locati…
$974,644
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 33912648 Price: 549,900 euros Human settlement: Saint VlasRoom: 6Total area: 199 square m…
$634,743
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2 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer two-storey semi-detached houses with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the newly built com…
$508,577
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Description of object: We offer you an exclusive single-family house located directly on the…
$465,157
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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6 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer two-storey detached houses with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the newly built complex …
$1,47M
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