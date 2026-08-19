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Houses for sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

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6 properties total found
House in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
House
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 405 m²
$445,617
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2 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
$461,822
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4 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/3
ID30511160We offer a house with a yard in V.S. Skalite, Chernomorets.Price: 890 000 euroLoca…
$1,03M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Elegance inscribed in the sea horizon In the heart of the Akladi ar…
$513,852
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Description of object: **Elegance Inscribed in the Sea Horizon** In the heart of the Akladi…
$570,946
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Elegance inscribed in the sea horizon In the heart of the Akladi ar…
$536,690
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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