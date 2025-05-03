Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Bulgaria

Sofia
30
Burgas
200
Dobrich
43
Sofia-City
40
22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$48,064
3 bedroom house in Bobovets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bobovets, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this lovely house, located only 5 km to the se…
$280,630
7 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
$3,29M
5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
3 bedroom house in Bobovets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bobovets, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this relatively new  brick built house with 3 bedrooms …
$264,440
2 bedroom house in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer you this renovated house located in a well organized vil…
$41,936
3 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this large brick built house located in the end of nice and…
$42,073
2 bedroom house in Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury House with Yard, Pool & Garage in Gyulovtsa, 16 km to Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates …
$166,149
2 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this excellent property, situated in a picturesque…
$43,276
4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
2 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Durankul…
$37,876
3 bedroom house in Bazan, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bazan, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this property with house, garage and large livestock br…
$151,503
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Price Reduced! Big Luxury House with Pool, 2 km from Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$332,850
3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey House for Sale | Orizare, Burgas Region A brick-built, two-storey house with a to…
$168,478
4 bedroom house in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
Bestay Property presents Priselski Rid – a residential complex of 4 detached single-family h…
$151,158
Villa in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
A new two-storey house with a basement, located in the wonderful Bulgarian village of Gorits…
$191,133
3 bedroom house in Hrabrovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Hrabrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG real estates is pleased to offer this 3 – bedroom house in perfect condition, located in…
$155,415
5 bedroom house in Montana, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Montana, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 450 m²
Bestay Property presents a dream home near nature, representing a beautiful family house (ma…
$851,084
Villa in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
For sale is a magnificent two-storey house in a residential complex with a swimming pool, lo…
$136,262
3 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
