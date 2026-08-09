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Houses for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious, unfurnished, turnkey three-story house with a pool on the FIRST LINE OF…
$374,477
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3 bedroom house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Description of object: Luxury villas in the first sea line in the SALT, SUN, SAND complex ne…
$530,249
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: For sale is a detached 4-room house in the gated residential complex …
$127,829
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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