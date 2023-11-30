Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village set …
€198,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village 8 km…
€170,000
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
An elite residential complex of a closed type, located in a nature park, in close proximity …
€189,000
8 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
€280,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
€159,900
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of living area…
€159,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
€205,000
3 room house with parking, with Online tour in Balchik, Bulgaria
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
€148,000
