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Houses for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

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13 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
#30402716 The settlement: Rogachevo village, Balchik.Total area of the plot: 2,457 sq.m.Buil…
$842,765
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 450 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built house to high EU standards. Located in one …
$233,171
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 757 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 33554890 It is offered for sale: Three three-storey villas with panoramic sea views in Ba…
$617,544
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
6 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Sorrento Italiana – Luxury Sea View Villa with Pool, Garages and Two Independent Resid…
$601,038
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Gurkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Gurkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer for sale this one-storey house located in a large and very well-deve…
$39,445
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kranevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Floor 3/4
#27360946 We offer two floors of a house in the village of Kranevo, Dobrich region, in a qui…
$252,898
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TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
Description of object: Nice, big house on 2 levels located in a quite village with a local s…
$187,474
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 430 m²
Description of object: Video: https://youtu.be/E-_6_VYC-fI For sale are two houses that hav…
$216,678
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Liahovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Liahovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present this charming one-storied house, located in a well-developed villa…
$82,645
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of living area set on a plot of 830 sq. m. of land. The …
$220,943
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 10 000 m²
For sale 3-storey house located in the village of Obrochishte. The house located close to Al…
$381,240
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
3 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
$166,653
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
$362,513
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

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