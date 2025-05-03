Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Bulgaria

2 properties total found
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Four two -story wooden   Houses with a terrace at the construction stage (act 14) without fi…
$433,300
7 bedroom house in Primorsko, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a luxury house, divided into three independent apartments, in the center of Primors…
$439,911
