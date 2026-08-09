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Houses for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

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16 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable property with great potential? This two-storey house in the villag…
$15,624
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom house in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a property with great potential, located in the sought-after Rodina quarte…
$57,002
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 room house in Chervena voda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Chervena voda, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with House and Great Potential | Chervena Voda Village, near Ruse We offer for sale a p…
$65,032
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Senovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Senovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this fully renovated single-storey house, set on a generous plot of …
$30,712
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Ruse, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We are pleased to present for sale a property with two solid brick houses, located on a spac…
$267,215
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Solid 3-Bedroom House for Sale with Large Garden – Shtraklevo Village, Ruse Area We are plea…
$79,135
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Pepelina, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pepelina, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this well-maintained countryside home, located in a pic…
$25,916
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Cherven, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Cherven, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this charming two-storey house, located in one of the m…
$32,443
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 bedroom house in Piperkovo, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Piperkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Affordable rural house with a guesthouse near the Yantra and Danube rivers We offer a cozy a…
$45,301
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this truly special property, offering two houses, a…
$50,667
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Trastenik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Trastenik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this one-storied house with 2 bedrooms, set on…
$35,225
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Peichinovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Peichinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
We are pleased to offer this lovely property, located in a well organized village with shops…
$24,890
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom house in Tsenovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Tsenovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
House with Veranda and Large Garden | Near Vardim and Danube River IBG Real Estates is delig…
$36,080
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this rural property, located in a picturesque and very …
$14,614
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Pet Kladentsi, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pet Kladentsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this property located in a very picturesque village, se…
$18,562
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house in the town of Byala, Varna region. The hou…
$214,074
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Properties features in Ruse, Bulgaria

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