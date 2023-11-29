Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
€395,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with yard, with Service / Laundry room in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house with air conditioning, with yard, with Service / Laundry room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 477 m²
The charm of this house for sale is in its ancient architectural silhouette, large rooms and…
€850,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
€699,999
7 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
€288,000
9 room house with Bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of ​​1400 …
€1,60M
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 270 m²
€330,000
9 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Area 430 m²
€300,000
Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

