Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Haskovo
Houses
Houses for sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria
House
3 room house
Izvorovo, Bulgaria
6
2
160 m²
2
The villa in the southeastern part of Bulgaria, which includes a two-story house with a tota…
€77,000
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6
2
950 m²
2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
€45,000
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Harmanli, Bulgaria
10
6
5 000 m²
3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
€165,000
2 room house with garage, with parking, with with repair
Haskovo, Bulgaria
4
1
920 m²
1
DISCOUNTED PRICE OF 35000 EURO. DO NOT MISS THIS CHARMING VILLA AND GET YOUR DISCOUNT OF …
€28,000
2 room house
Cherepovo, Bulgaria
4
1 600 m²
1
DISCOUNTED PRICE OF 13000 EURO!!! DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER!!! One-storey house with 4 rooms an…
€13,000
4 room house
Levka, Bulgaria
7
1 300 m²
2
Peacefully located in a village of Levka, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mo…
€18,000
4 room house
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
7
2
2 300 m²
2
DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER! Lovely villa built completely in old builgarian style. The house con…
€65,000
Properties features in Haskovo, Bulgaria
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
