Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Burgas
Houses
Houses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
4
1
1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
6
2
2
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a two-story furnished house in a quiet and p…
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
150 m²
2
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
252 m²
3
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
132 m²
1
€121,500
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
232 m²
1
€101,235
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5
357 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
5
350 m²
2
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
5
229 m²
2
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
134 m²
2
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
55 m²
2
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
133 m²
2
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
247 m²
2
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
560 m²
6
€510,760
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
3
129 m²
2
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
5
140 m²
1
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
126 m²
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL!Documents are ready for a deal!Two-storey house in a residential complex …
€119,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
145 m²
Cottage village 3 km from the resort village of Lozenets. Lozenets is one of the fastest gr…
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
2
79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sozopol, Bulgaria
4
170 m²
Our resort complex is a closed-type luxury village on the first line of the sea, with its ow…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
393 m²
House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
318 m²
2
€232,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
4
130 m²
1
€207,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
4
1
130 m²
1
Hit Propertis OOD offers for sale a one-story independent house in Kamenar quarter of Pomori…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Laka, Bulgaria
10
4
290 m²
2
Hit Properties Agency offers for sale a three-story luxury, fully furnished house in the vil…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
2
138 m²
2
Low annual maintenance fee - 400 euros! No commission from buyers! Real estate agency Hit P…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
138 m²
2
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4
4
204 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished house in gated complex with exclusive houses in…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
4
70 m²
1
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
