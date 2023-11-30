Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

126 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a two-story furnished house in a quiet and p…
€249,000
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€170,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 3
€495,000
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
€121,500
5 room house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Floor 1
€101,235
5 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 357 m²
€370,000
5 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
€495,000
5 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 2
€159,000
4 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 2
€269,000
2 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€53,000
3 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
€260,000
4 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
€399,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
Floor 6
€510,760
3 room house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 room house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€135,000
5 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL!Documents are ready for a deal!Two-storey house in a residential complex …
€119,900
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Cottage village 3 km from the resort village of Lozenets.  Lozenets is one of the fastest gr…
€158,000
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Our resort complex is a closed-type luxury village on the first line of the sea, with its ow…
€265,000
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 393 m²
 House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 318 m²
Floor 2
€232,000
4 room house in Kamenar, Bulgaria
4 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€207,900
3 room house in Kamenar, Bulgaria
3 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Hit Propertis OOD offers for sale a one-story independent house in Kamenar quarter of Pomori…
€198,000
3 room house in Laka, Bulgaria
3 room house
Laka, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Hit Properties Agency offers for sale a three-story luxury, fully furnished house in the vil…
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low annual maintenance fee - 400 euros! No commission from buyers! Real estate agency Hit P…
€330,000
3 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
€330,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished house in gated complex  with exclusive houses in…
€420,000
4 room house in Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
4 room house
Gyulyovtsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€88,000
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
