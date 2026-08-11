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Houses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

;
Sveti Vlas
37
Nesebar
33
Pomorie
30
Kableshkovo
14
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383 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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Languages
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3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build! Modern 3-Bedroom House with Private Garden in Orizare, Only 10 km from Sunny Beac…
$241,904
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4-Bedroom House with Tavern, Garden and Panoramic Terrace in Kosharitsa IBG Real Es…
$300,495
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom house in Podvis, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Podvis, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
House with swimming pool and sauna in Podvis village, Burgas regionPrice - 105,000 eurosArea…
$120,022
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3 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34099300For sale is a two-storey house with a yard and parking spaces close to the sea an…
$438,629
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34161362Offered for sale a new one-storey villa in the complex House Garden, Kosharitsa, …
$387,476
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3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34157326Offered for sale a new two-storey villa in the complex House Garden, Kosharitsa, …
$609,055
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 362 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34198586The townhouse is located in the old part of the city. Pomorie is close to Interot…
$346,286
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3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a furnished two-story house with a yard and a swimming pool in the village of Gorit…
$219,321
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2 bedroom house in Ognen, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Ognen, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
#27095974 We offer a one-storey house in a beautiful area of the Burgas region, in the commu…
$27,348
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House in Pomorie, Bulgaria
House
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 33974878 Price €299,000 Population: Sarafovo (Lahana), BurgasRoom: 5Total area: 254.43 sq…
$340,155
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4 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 34090198 Price: 349,900 euros Human settlement: NessebarRoom: 5Total area: 193.81 sq m, l…
$403,885
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Description of object: Three-Story Villa in the Center of Ravda, Bulgaria We are pleased to…
$627,733
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a furnished one-story house with a yard and a swimming pool in the village of Novo …
$136,372
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2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a one-story house with a yard in the village of Vinarsko, Burgas region. The tot…
$96,896
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2 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
$252,863
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3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34161194Offered for sale a new two-storey villa in the complex House Garden, Kosharitsa, …
$363,593
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2 bedroom house in Shivarovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Shivarovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-Story House with Land in the Village of Kitka, Burgas Region For Sale | Countryside Pr…
$47,942
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Ravda, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 29999732For sale is a two-storey townhouse villa in a complex without a support fee Ravda…
$249,326
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4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Description of object: We offer a fantastic three-story newly built house for sale with a ma…
$312,891
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Description of object: We are delighted to present to you a beautiful single-family house wi…
$158,723
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33377224Price: 380,000 eurosLocality: Saint VlasRooms: 4Total area: 250 sq.m.Number of fl…
$438,629
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2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished House with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 18 min to Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offer…
$221,642
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New houses using Fakhwerk technology, with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, in a pi…
$316,442
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Your family home by the sea in St. Vlas - coziness, style and nature in one place!Good to sh…
$432,131
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House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 1 100 m²
$1,04M
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2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Description of object: We offer you a modern and well-maintained townhouse in the exclusive …
$313,323
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Poroy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Poroy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Description of object: We offer you a cozy single-family house in the quiet village of Poroy…
$97,682
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Elegance inscribed in the sea horizon In the heart of the Akladi ar…
$536,690
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/2
ID33845150For sale is offered:Two-storey housePrice: 400000 euroLocation: Pomorie, Lahana lo…
$519,430
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Property types in Burgas

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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