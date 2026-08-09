Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

;
Balchik
5
General Toshevo
3
House Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chestimensko, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chestimensko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a solidly built single-family house with a swimming pool…
$81,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Description of object: The house is located in a nice village just 10 min away from General …
$41,010
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Vasilevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Vasilevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house with a separate gu…
$97,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: For sale is a house for complete renovation with a big plot. Situated…
$12,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Odrintsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Odrintsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: We offer you a charming, partially renovated house with a spacious pr…
$41,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Kranevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Floor 3/4
#27360946 We offer two floors of a house in the village of Kranevo, Dobrich region, in a qui…
$252,898
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aleksandria, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aleksandria, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house with a large property in the villa…
$46,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
#30402716 The settlement: Rogachevo village, Balchik.Total area of the plot: 2,457 sq.m.Buil…
$842,765
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Dobrevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Dobrevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: For sale is a fully renovated single-family house in a quiet and well…
$99,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
6 bedroom house in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
Description of object: Nice, big house on 2 levels located in a quite village with a local s…
$187,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Slaveevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Slaveevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in an attractive l…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$46,244
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bojurets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bojurets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique, newly constructed villa built to the highest E…
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Prilep, Bulgaria
House
Prilep, Bulgaria
$35,839
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Malina, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Malina, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: For sale is a charmingly renovated, unfurnished bungalow with two bed…
$79,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice big village near Dura…
$21,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 757 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 33554890 It is offered for sale: Three three-storey villas with panoramic sea views in Ba…
$617,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to offer this large and solid countryside house, located in a peaceful villag…
$38,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
6 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Sorrento Italiana – Luxury Sea View Villa with Pool, Garages and Two Independent Resid…
$590,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Luliakovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Luliakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this spacious countryside house, located in the well-sized and peace…
$68,455
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Orlova Mogila, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Orlova Mogila, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: We offer you a charming house in a quiet and nature-rich location in …
$20,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Nova Kamena, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Nova Kamena, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this spacious property, located in the village between towns of Terv…
$46,282
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Sirakovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sirakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this affordable countryside property with excellent potential, locat…
$11,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Spasovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Spasovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this renovated house, located in a quiet area close to the centre of…
$80,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Spasovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Spasovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this excellent renovation project located in a large and well-develo…
$12,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 430 m²
Description of object: Video: https://youtu.be/E-_6_VYC-fI For sale are two houses that hav…
$216,678
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Gurkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Gurkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer for sale this one-storey house located in a large and very well-deve…
$39,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Luliakovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Luliakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this exceptionally well-maintained property, locate…
$91,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Villa 4 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 450 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built house to high EU standards. Located in one …
$233,171
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Liahovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Liahovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present this charming one-storied house, located in a well-developed villa…
$82,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Property types in Dobrich

villas

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go