Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Bulgaria

Sofia
30
Burgas
200
Dobrich
43
Sofia-City
40
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
$3,29M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
Leave a request
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Four two -story wooden   Houses with a terrace at the construction stage (act 14) without fi…
$433,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Предлагаме просторна, стилно обзаведена двуетажна къща в комплекс Atlantis Homes, кв. Сарафо…
$326,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
$1,28M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Montana, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Montana, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 450 m²
Bestay Property presents a dream home near nature, representing a beautiful family house (ma…
$851,084
Leave a request
Villa in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
For sale is a magnificent two-storey house in a residential complex with a swimming pool, lo…
$136,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in Bulgaria

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go