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Houses for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Kableshkovo
13
Aheloy
3
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90 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34087056For sale:Two-storey housePrice: 189,000Human settlement: s. GoricaRoom: 4Total ar…
$218,623
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3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
New House with 3 Bedrooms & Sea View | Lahana Area, Pomorie Turnkey Finish | 647 sq.m. Yard …
$524,813
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Description of object: We offer you a high-quality bungalow in the peaceful village of Kamen…
$239,797
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Medovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Medovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34010940 Price: 64,000 euros. Population: Medovo Room: 4 Total area: 100 square meters. M…
$72,929
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Private Pool and Sea View | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estate…
$220,883
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33997436Cost: 149,000 eurosLocality: AheloyRoom: 3Total area: 146 sq.m. + 424 sq.m. yardF…
$171,989
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a spacious and very bright two-story house, located…
$251,216
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34198626We offer for sale a massive two-storey house for one family in green, located in …
$518,275
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house in the Victoria Hill complex, Pomorie. The …
$440,552
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House in Pomorie, Bulgaria
House
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 33974886 Price €299,000 Population: Sarafovo (Lahana), BurgasRoom: 5Total area: 254 sq m,…
$341,860
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3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Description of object: A NEW NEIGHBORHOOD with 16 luxurious single-family houses is being de…
$331,149
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story house in the village of Aleksandrovo, Burgas Region For sale is a spacious, fully …
$169,123
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34064092 Price: 137,000 euros. Population: Old Town of Pomorie Room: 6 Total area: 130 sq…
$158,137
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3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a furnished two-story house with a yard and a swimming pool in the village of Gorit…
$219,321
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡Elegant Villa with spacious courtyard in Victoria Hill - Documents ready!We bring to your a…
$437,957
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
4 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 28435492Price: from 100,000 eurosLocality: KableshkovoRooms: from 2 to 4Total area: from …
$113,764
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3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
Detached House with Pool, No Maintenance Fee | Goritsa Village We offer for sale a detached …
$168,568
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom House with Swimming Pool | 18 km from Sunny Beach, Bulgaria IBG Real E…
$220,244
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom house in Poroy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Poroy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 032 m²
Number of floors 1
🌳 Settlement in Time: Prepared Eco-House + Foundation under the Second ProjectWe offer a uni…
$103,545
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in the popular res…
$222,601
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34172632Offered for sale two-storey villa with 4 bedrooms in the complex Victoria Royal P…
$377,452
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Description of object: We are offering a modern single-family house in Kamenar (Pomorie) for…
$227,756
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom house in Poroy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Poroy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$101,793
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3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34203958 For sale: House in Gorica, Pomorie community, Burgas region Price: 147,000 euros…
$167,464
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2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34172464Offered for sale two-storey villa with two bedrooms in the complex Victoria Royal…
$261,446
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2 bedroom house in Bata, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Bata, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a two-story house with a 400 sq. m yard in the village of Bata, municipality of Pom…
$228,604
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in shell condition within the excl…
$159,787
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We present to you a high-quality single-family house in the exclusive…
$215,818
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Description of object: A NEW NEIGHBORHOOD with 16 luxury detached houses is being built in P…
$245,507
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale | Victoria Hill, Pomorie A rare opportunity to own a luxury detached h…
$435,085
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Property types in Pomorie

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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