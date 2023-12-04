Houses for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a two-story furnished house in a quiet and p…
€249,000
3 room house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 room house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€134,850
4 room house in Kamenar, Bulgaria
4 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€185,400
3 room house in Kamenar, Bulgaria
3 room house
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Hit Propertis OOD offers for sale a one-story independent house in Kamenar quarter of Pomori…
€198,000
3 room house in Laka, Bulgaria
3 room house
Laka, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Hit Properties Agency offers for sale a three-story luxury, fully furnished house in the vil…
€360,000
3 room house in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€99,500
4 room house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 room house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
€390,000
House in Goritsa, Bulgaria
House
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
€58,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 15 min to Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offe…
€199,990
House 4 bathrooms in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
House 4 bathrooms
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 4
€76,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
ID 28435492One-storey and 2 -storey houses with 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms are offered for sale in t…
€140,000
