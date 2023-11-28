Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

House with yard, with fireplace in Dolen, Bulgaria
House with yard, with fireplace
Dolen, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
Bestay Property presents  a charming place because of the amazing nature and the old authent…
€34,500
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
€1,19M
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a new project of a chalet with a built up  are of…
€511,000
2 room house in Bansko, Bulgaria
2 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€120,000
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
€39,000
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
€950,000
3 room house in Bachevo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
€248,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, wa…
€65,000
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be…
€216,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Bachevo, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
€550,000
