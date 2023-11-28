UAE
Houses for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
House with yard, with fireplace
Dolen, Bulgaria
305 m²
Bestay Property presents a charming place because of the amazing nature and the old authent…
€34,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
4
3
423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up are of 423 sq.m. – co…
€1,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
5
3
225 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a new project of a chalet with a built up are of…
€511,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
2
2
98 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
2
2
130 m²
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
7
8
769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Bachevo, Bulgaria
4
3
182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
3
140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex. The house is stylishly furnished, wa…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko. The area will be…
€216,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms
Bachevo, Bulgaria
5
220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
