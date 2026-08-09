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Houses for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

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14 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Private Pool and Sea View | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estate…
$220,883
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in the quiet resid…
$289,826
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in shell condition in the exclusiv…
$138,101
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We offer you a special single-family house in the exclusive residenti…
$305,065
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34157796 Price: 95,000 euros. Locality: KableshkovoRoom: 3Total area: 70 square meters.Fl…
$109,657
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34346902 Price: 100,000 euros. Locality: KableshkovoRoom: 3Total area: 85 square meters.F…
$114,015
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We present to you a high-quality single-family house in the exclusive…
$215,818
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in the popular res…
$222,601
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 28435492Price: from 100,000 eurosLocality: KableshkovoRooms: from 2 to 4Total area: from …
$113,764
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Description of object: This charming bungalow in the Village Black Sea View residential comp…
$166,790
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained bungalow with 75 m² of living space on…
$108,427
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in shell condition within the excl…
$159,787
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33997436Cost: 149,000 eurosLocality: AheloyRoom: 3Total area: 146 sq.m. + 424 sq.m. yardF…
$171,989
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Предлагаме просторна двуетажна къща в град Каблешково. Къщата е с площ от 105 кв.м и двор…
$211,696
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