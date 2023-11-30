Apartments for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
With great pleasure we would like to offer you an apartment with two bedrooms in the living …
€105,000
Apartment in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
€94,000
Apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
€126,000
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€166,700
3 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Floor -1
€233,400
Apartment in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
ID 22036435For sale it is offered: Studio in the Escada Beach complex with sea view.Cost: 48…
€49,900
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
28813800Apartments in the complex on the first line are offered for saleLocality: Tsarevo ( …
€66,579
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
# 27897620 We offer a spacious and bright one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea…
€83,400
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge, with rent in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge, with rent
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
For sale: Apartment with 1 bedroom in the apartment hotel "Vris" Cost: 88000 EuroLocality: T…
€100,000
Apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
KVADRAT agency for sale "Holiday complex of residential buildings with commercial area, ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Vasiliko I, II and III are buildings located on the southern Black Sea coast only 150 meters…
€57,000
1 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
€46,000
