Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Tsarevo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

;
1 BHK
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Apartment complex 100 meters from the beach, resort village of Lozenets Advantages - Comple…
$73,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34193736Price: 184,887 euros + 3% of the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 2Total area: 98.87…
$211,487
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34190654Price: 148,708 eurosHuman settlement: LozenecRoom: 2Total area: 80.1 sq mFloor: 3…
$171,652
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
ID 34100736 Price: 61,947 eurosHuman settlement: LozenecRoom: 1Total area: 37.5 sq mFloor: 1…
$71,505
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34232532For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the 2nd floor, a complex close to the se…
$106,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
ID 34100742Price: 122,967 eurosHuman settlement: LozenecRoom: 2Total area: 75.97 sq mFloor: …
$141,939
Leave a request
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio in Oasis Resort & Spa, Lozenets, Bulgaria #34291924Cost: 85,000 eurosHuman settlement…
$98,114
Leave a request
Apartment in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Area 991 m²
Regulated Plot of Land in Ahtopol We offer for sale a plot of land in Ahtopol with a total a…
$51,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34193740Price: 62,699 euros + 3% from the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 1Total area: 48.2…
$71,188
Leave a request
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 34100740Price: 140,179 eurosHuman settlement: LozenecRoom: 1Total area: 70.52 sq m (livin…
$161,807
Leave a request
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34215444Price: 58,000 euros + 3% from the buyerHuman settlement: Lozenec Room: 1Total are…
$66,949
Leave a request
Apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34233702For sale there is a large studio on the 3rd floor, a complex close to the sea, Ci…
$111,489
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34233816For sale is offered 2-bedroom apartment on the 5th floor, a complex close to the …
$96,700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34232974For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, a complex close to the se…
$84,186
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 33988654For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, a complex close to the se…
$142,205
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34193732 Price: 99 313 euros + 3% of the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 2Total area: 79.45…
$113,549
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34215442Price: 110,000 eurosHuman settlement: Lozenec Room: 2Total area: 57 square meters…
$126,972
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34193730 Price 89,208 euros + 3% from the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 2Total area: 74.3…
$102,216
Leave a request
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34100738Price: 66,186 eurosHuman settlement: LozenecRoom: 1Total area: 37.32 sq mFloor: 2…
$76,398
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34193734 Price: 102,750 euros + 3% from the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 2Total area: 68…
$117,232
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34193738Price: 114,062 euros + 3% from the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 2Total area: 87.…
$130,380
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34182674For sale:Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex Primeya Beach ResidencePrice: 10…
$121,997
Leave a request
Apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34232478For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, a complex close to the se…
$84,186
Leave a request
Apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34320964Price: 60,654 euros + 3% of the buyerPopulation: TsarevoRoom: 1Total area: 55.14 …
$75,351
Leave a request
Apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34232634For sale is a large studio on the 5th floor, a complex close to the sea, Cinemore…
$108,076
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Description of object: We offer an elegant and spacious one-bedroom apartment with breathtak…
$140,074
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$93,645
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34232920For sale, an apartment with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, a complex close to the se…
$95,562
Leave a request
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 241 m²
The complex is located 800 m from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meters fro…
$306,009
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Vasiliko I, II and III are buildings located on the southern Black Sea coast only 150 meters…
$61,831
Leave a request

Properties features in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go